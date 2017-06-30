Made South event starts tonight

By A.J. DUGGER III

The Factory at Franklin is hosting the third annual MADE SOUTH event on Friday, June 30 through Saturday, July 1.

The event will feature talented craftsmen, artists and other creative people from throughout the South.

“This is the best makers, food, drink, music and art in the South,” said Chris Thomas, founder of MADE SOUTH. “We love the South. We love creativity and hospitality. We decided to put on an event where we can put a bunch of great bakers, artists, chefs and musicians all under one roof to display their work.”

One of the vendors on both nights will be Caity Shinnick, who has her own creative business called Dwell Evermore.

“It’s a faith-based business. I sell apparel like women’s t-shirts and gift items. It all contains scriptures from the Bible,” Shinnick said.

“I’ll be selling my merchandise. I’ll have a big booth with merchandise, t-shirts, gift items and art,” said Shinnick, who started her business last September. The Franklin native graduated from Franklin High School in 2004 and says she has always been a creative person.

Among her best sellers are scripture-based t-shirts and cards that provide themes. Among those themes are grievance, encouragement and other feelings that people experience. These unique cards have scriptures relating to the themes. “They’re gift items that people can give to people in their lives who are going through things. People have shared a lot of touching stories with me,” said Shinnick. “The name ‘Dwell Evermore’ comes out of the scriptures in Psalms 23:6. We get to dwell with God now and forever.”

People like Shinnick are perfect examples of what makes MADE SOUTH what it is. “We love the South and supporting small business. That’s where it started from,” Thomas said.

There will be four different tasting stations provided by different chefs.

“We’ll have 100 different bakers and artists from 10 different southern states. We’ll have 12 different food tastings. We think there’s something special that happens when you share good food and drink with good people,” said Thomas.

The prices for MADE SOUTH range from $15 to $29.

The Factory at Franklin is located at 230 Franklin Rd, Franklin, TN 37064