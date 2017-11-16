Made South Market: What you need to know about the annual holiday market

Photo by Rachel Ayotte.

By BROOKE WANSER

Made South returns to the Factory at Franklin today, Nov. 17, and Saturday, Nov. 18, for its third year.

The event is created by online store Made South, which specializes in southern clothing, decorations, dishes, furniture and trinkets, and partners with vendors across the southeast.

After his mother passed away suddenly in 2011, Chris Thomas did a little research and discovered that he is a fourth-generation Tennessean.

The knowledge made him want to continue in a business supporting that pride for his heritage. Along with his wife and three children, Thomas began Made South, an online store which hosts markets a few times each year.

“The very first Made South event was at Harlinsdale Farm in September of 2015,” Thomas said. From that sprang the first holiday event that fall. “It’s gotten bigger and bigger every year,” he said.

Local vendors will include Jackson Wayne, a leather goods company; Dear Mushka, a jewelry business; and Franklin Flannels. Well-known names like Acme Feed & Seed and Loveless Cafe will be there as well.

Live music, craft cocktails and food will be available, in addition to shopping throughout the Factory. A percentage of the proceeds will benefit New Hope Academy, a private Christian school in Franklin.

“We love their mission, vision and purpose, and all they do for Franklin,” said Thompson.

The event begins Friday night and runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and continues Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

VIP tickets for Friday are available for $39.99, and include a free admission to Saturday’s event, as well as two drink tickets and a reusable tote bag. General admission is available for $15, or $20 at the door.