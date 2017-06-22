MADE SOUTH returns to The Factory June 30 and July 1

Nashville native and fourth-generation Tennessean Chris Thomas is passionate about reshaping the way people think about Southerners.

To that end, Thomas hosts MADE SOUTH events across the Southeast where producers and consumers can meet, and where the creativity of Southern goods is celebrated and supported.

MADE SOUTH is returning to The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, on June 30 and July 1 showcasing 100 artisans and makers from Tennessee and across the South, including distillers and chefs.

These artisan makers will have products available for purchase, and food and drink tastings will be available as included in the ticket price. Guests can expect bites from local chefs and samples from six to eight regional distillers.

Tickets range from $15-29, with VIP options available, and can be purchased at www.madesouth.com/events. VIP tickets grant guests access to an exclusive shopping preview on Friday night as well as early admission to Saturday’s event.

This year, all MADE SOUTH events have partnered with Eli Mason, Eat Y’all and Barrett Sovereign, and a portion of the ticket proceeds from the Franklin event will benefit New Hope Academy in Franklin.

The MADE SOUTH VIP Party is 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, June 30.

On Saturday, July 1, MADE SOUTH Franklin will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information visit www.madesouth.com, or check out Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.