Teenage chef and BGA student to compete on Food Network Monday

BY LANDON WOODROOF

Many kids enjoy a good bedtime story. Madison Melnyk, 14, enjoys a good bedtime recipe.

Instead of poring over young adult fiction, Melnyk will often go to bed with a cookbook, reading and studying about different combinations of ingredients until she falls asleep.

“This child has there’s no telling how many cookbooks. It’s gotten a little bit out of hand,” Kendra Melynk, Madison’s mother, said cheerfully.

Madison loves to cook. The Battleground Academy student and Franklin resident has been a phenom in the kitchen since she was about eight years old. Now, all the time and effort she’s put into her favorite pastime is about to take the national stage via a Food Network show.

Madison recently competed in an episode of the show “Kids BBQ Championship,” where she and three other kids pitted their culinary skills against each other for a $10,000 prize. That episode, titled “Chuckwagon Challenge,” is set to air Monday night, May 29 at 7 p.m.

The subject of the show plays to Madison’s strengths. Kendra said barbecue is one of her daughter’s signature dishes.

“She loves to grill ribs, that’s probably her specialty,” Kendra said. “She loves to slow cook ribs and put them on a smoker, and she has a secret barbecue sauce that she made up years ago.”

Years ago. While possibly still an elementary school student, Madison had the discipline to pick a goal—the perfect barbecue sauce—and work toward it.

“She experimented with it for a long time and, finally, when she got it mastered she wrote it down,” Kendra said.

Another of Madison’s favorite things to cook is seafood. It’s also one of Kendra’s favorite things for Madison to cook.

“Pan seared scallops,” Kendra said. “She does awesome scallops.”

Madison’s scallops are so good that they have reversed the traditional flow of knowledge from parent down to child.

“I’m 45 years old, been cooking for a long time, and I’ve learned a lot from her, which is kind of weird,” Kendra said. “She told me how to remove these little nubby things from scallops that I never even knew existed. We learn stuff from her.”

Of course, Madison had to start somewhere, and Kendra said that her husband Matt is a big griller. Kendra sticks to the kitchen, but together the pair surely passed down an appreciation for good cooking to their daughter.

Still, her prowess with food is somewhat unexplainable. She just seemed to have a gift and a passion for it.

A couple of years ago that passion presented itself in an interesting way. Madison said she wanted to go to cooking school, but the family could not locate one. Madison had a solution.

“We couldn’t find a cooking camp for her to go to so she started her own, called Junior Chef Academy,” Kendra said.

The last couple of summers, Madison has taught academy students, who are 6 to 12 years old, how to cook. Kendra said they were trying to work out a deal with a commercial kitchen to hold the classes there, but so far they have not been able to find a place so the academy has been taught in the Melnyk’s home.

“My kitchen for a solid week just looks like a bomb went off in it,” Kendra said.

Until Monday night’s “Kids BBQ Championship” episode airs, Madison’s most high-profile cooking achievement will still be the time she effectively joined the crew of a Viking Cruises ship she and her family were vacationing on.

“We were there and somehow she got introduced to the chef on the first day, and he just took her under his wing, and she cooked with him on and off all week,” Kendra said. At one point, Madison was actually put in charge of some cooking demonstrations for passengers.

At the end of the family’s journey, the cooks presented Madison with a special certificate declaring her the youngest chef ever aboard a Viking Cruises ship. They also gave her a chef’s hat signed by all the cooks and suggested she might have a permanent place on the ship if she wanted it.

“When you turn 18 why don’t you come back and work with us?” Kendra remembers them telling Madison. “That was pretty exciting for a 12-year-old kid.”

Madison and the Food Network will have some additional competition Monday night.

“It airs Monday night unfortunately right when the Preds come on,” Kendra said. “We’re having a big viewing party in Franklin for it.”

The show is set to re-air several hours later, at 2 a.m., and also on June 3 at noon and June 19 at 2 p.m.

Dealing with the demands of television has been quite the journey for the Melnyks. Kendra described the mountain of paperwork she had to sign before Madison could participate in the show. The family was not supposed to tell anyone that Madison had even been selected for the show until the air date had been announced, which happened a couple of weeks ago.

Kendra said all the fuss and attention really has not gotten to Madison at all. The cooking is her main focus.

“We’re making a bigger deal out of it than she does,” Kendra said.