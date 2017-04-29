Main Street Festival heats up in downtown Franklin with big crowds

Chris Attigliato & Friends warm up just after noon on the Guitar Center Stage at the Main Street Festival. // PHOTO BY GENEVIEVE COOK

By A.J. DUGGER III

Downtown Franklin was flooded with people at the 34th annual Main Street Festival on Saturday.

“This is probably the best time I had all year,” said Margaret Fischer of Franklin.

Fischer brought her husband and two children to the event, and their smiles told the story.

“This was a real nice getaway,” Fischer said. “My boys loved the petting zoo especially. They felt like real cowboys riding those ponies. To them, this was a huge achievement.”

The only thing that somewhat concerned Fischer was the heat and the crowd.

“Franklin has definitely been growing. This is easily the biggest turnout I’ve ever seen at the Main Street Festival, and I’ve lived in Franklin for 12 years.”

Jacob Greene is a native of Spring Hill, but decided to check out the Main Street Festival this year. “It’s my first time coming to the Main Street Festival,” said Greene. “I didn’t expect much but I’m actually having a great time. The food is good, and there’s interesting stuff to do at almost every corner.”

Greene admits that he wished he’d given the Main Street Festival a visit much sooner. “I’ve been missing out all these years. I feel a bit silly about it, now. But it’s a nice environment. I got my cold beer. I’m having a blast!”

The festival was ran by the Heritage Foundation of Franklin and Williamson County. There were some old vendors at the event, such as Don Stockton, who sells toys every year at his booth, and some new attractions such as the kids’ carnival, petting zoo, cake walk, dunk tank and ferris wheel.

The event began at 10 A.M. But the crowds escalated greatly between 11 A.M. and 12 pm. The Main Street Festival took place from 1st Avenue to 5th Avenue in downtown Franklin. The festival will resume on Sunday at 11 A.M.