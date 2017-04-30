Main Street Festival: It was fun while it lasted

The skeleton of 231 Public Square, the reconstruction of the former First Tennessee Bank Building, looms over the Franklin Main Street Festival. By the next Main Street festival, a rooftop restaurant will overlook the square. // MARK COOK

Main Street Festival 2017 is on the books, and though organizers were planning for, and expecting to break attendance records, the weather wasn’t having it.

On Saturday sweltering heat and humidity abbreviated some visits. And then on Sunday, a muggy day moderated by stiff breezes, officials decided to close down the festival at 2 p.m., about 20 minutes after the National Weather Service declared a Tornado Watch for most of Middle Tennessee.

But the small tweaks made each year to the festival, such as placement of several attractions and stages, a continually evolving menu of festival food, and better traffic and transportation plans, made for a fun weekend for most.