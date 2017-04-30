Main Street Festival: It was fun while it lasted

May 01, 2017

The skeleton of 231 Public Square, the reconstruction of the former First Tennessee Bank Building, looms over the Franklin Main Street Festival. By the next Main Street festival, a rooftop restaurant will overlook the square. // MARK COOK

 

Main Street Festival 2017 is on the books, and though organizers were planning for, and expecting to break attendance records, the weather wasn’t having it.

On Saturday sweltering heat and humidity abbreviated some visits. And then on Sunday, a muggy day moderated by stiff breezes, officials decided to close down the festival at 2 p.m., about 20 minutes after the National Weather Service declared a Tornado Watch for most of Middle Tennessee.

But the small tweaks made each year to the festival, such as placement of several attractions and stages, a continually evolving menu of festival food, and better traffic and transportation plans, made for a fun weekend for most.

main street festival
The festival featured “light rail” service.
main street festival
A saxophonist in the Main Street/Fourth Avenue intersection played for college money.
main street festival
A family at the festival grabbed a seat on a wall to enjoy festival food.
main street festival
A Nashville couple tries the festival food.
main street festival
The skies were menacing an hour before a tornado watch ended the festival.
main street festival
There were candles for sale, or you could make your own.
main street festival
A pet-friendly “art gallery” welcomes a well-behaved dog.
main street festival
A patron plays a carnival-style ping pong toss game.
main street festival
The ponies just go around in a circle, but still thrill their young riders.

