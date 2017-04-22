Main Street Festival takes to the streets again next weekend

The Heritage Foundation’s Main Street Festival, presented by First Tennessee, is just days away.

And with historic Main Street more popular than ever, it’s an easy bet that the free spring celebration April 29-30 will meet attendance projections of up to 120,000, weather permitting.

The 34th Annual Main Street Festival is a weekend of music, arts and crafts, food, and a carnival all showcased in — and showcasing — the historic district.

This year, live music will take place in three areas: The GUITAR CENTER STAGE on the Public Square, Holler & Dash Music Corner located inside the Mantra Beer Tent and the music stage on the corner of First Avenue and Main Street.

“Backroad Anthem” is the festival headliner scheduled for 5 p.m. on Saturday on the Guitar Center Stage. A performance schedule is available on the Main Street Festival event page at HistoricFranklin.com.

“Worship on the Square” at 11 a.m. Sunday, also is on the Guitar Center Stage, with featured artist Justin Owens.

Third Avenue North will offer a kids’ zone with a variety of old fashioned carnival games, cake walk, and a dunk tank. A children’s ferris wheel, kiddie swing, pony rides, and petting zoo are available for a small fee. Other carnival attractions will be on 4th Avenue North for a small fee.

The centerpiece of Main Street Festival is the juried arts and crafts show featuring more than 150 artisans and crafters with handmade wares. Vendors will feature jewelry, pottery, furniture, woodworking, leatherwork, photography and more from First to Fifth Avenues and 3rd Avenue South.

More than 25 food vendors will offer a choices including original corn roast, barbeque, Greek food, Mexican cuisine, Italian ice and old fashioned soda located on Third Avenue North, Third Avenue South, Main St @ First Avenue (by Landmark Booksellers), Fourth Avenue South and the Public Square. And as always, kettle corn, hot dogs, and funnel cakes will be offered. Also, the Mantra beer garden located down Fourth Avenue South will feature a variety of beer and wine selections.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Heritage Foundation of Franklin and Williamson County and its division, the Downtown Franklin Association, and their missions, respectively: to protect and preserve the architectural, geographical and cultural heritage of Franklin and Williamson County, and to promote the ongoing economic revitalization of Downtown Franklin in the context of historic preservation.

Main Street Festival activities will run Saturday, April 28, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday, April 30, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information on the event call 615-591- 8500 or email Teryl O’Connor at toconnor@historicfranklin.com.