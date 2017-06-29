Major League Soccer commissioner to visit for Gold Cup

Don Garber, the commissioner of Major League Soccer, plans to visit Nashville, July 7 – 8, to study Nashville’s bid for an MLS expansion club and attend the Gold Cup match between the United States Men’s National Team and Panama.

Details of the Commissioner’s visit have not yet been finalized, but he is expected to spend time in meetings related to Nashville’s bid for MLS before attending the USA-Panama Gold Match game beginning at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, at Nissan Stadium.

Nashville launched its bid for a Major League Soccer expansion team in August 2016 with the formation of the Nashville MLS Organizing Committee led by Bill Hagerty and Will Alexander. John R. Ingram joined as lead investor in December 2016 and along with Mayor Barry delivered Nashville’s formal expansion application to league officials in New York City in January 2017. Last month, bid supporters launched MLS2Nashville, a new and extended group of over 100 community leaders from top business, civic and soccer organizations across Middle Tennessee.

Mayor Barry has said she is interested in seeing a Major League Soccer stadium developed at the Tennessee State Fairgrounds property.

Garber has presided over the expansion of Major League Soccer in the United States since 1999. Before that he spent 16 years with the National Football League in marketing, sales and events management.

MLS2Nashville has challenged Middle Tennessee to set a “#GoldRecord” by making the July 8 USA-Panama match the best-attended soccer match in Tennessee history. Due to the high demand for tickets, Gold Cup organizers announced plans last Friday to open additional sections of the stadium.

To buy tickets for the match on July 8, go to goldcup.org.

Nashville is currently one of 12 cities competing for four expansion slots. MLS plans to award the first two teams in December.

For more information on Nashville’s bid, please visit mls2nashville.com