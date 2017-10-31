Make-A-Wish recipient will talk about her 2015 wish trip

In 2014, then-10-year-old Lily was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, bone cancer.

A year later, her wish to meet the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders was granted. Since her wish, Lily has achieved remission and is currently mastering the use of her prosthetic leg.

Wish kid Lily will tell her wish story on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at Famous Dave’s Annual Birdies, Bogeys and Bones Golf Tournament.

Since 2002 Famous Dave’s has raised money for Make-A-Wish through their annual golf tournament. Their support has helped to ensure that children with life-threatening medical conditions can forget about their long journey of illness through the power of having their wish granted. Famous Dave’s hopes to do more than ever to help the community and children with life-threatening illnesses.

The golf tournament begins at noon with a shotgun start at Vanderbilt Legends Club, 1500 Legends Club Lane Franklin, TN 37069 .

Lily’s speech begins at 6 p.m.