Mall owners continue push-back against "Black Friday Creep"

For the second year in a row, CBL Properties, owner and manager of CoolSprings Galleria, has announced that the regional mall in Franklin will not be open on Thanksgiving Day, but will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 24.

The decision counters a trend that started earlier this decade of retailers offering “doorbuster” specials in an attempt to extend the official start of the holiday shopping season.

“The support that we received last year when we made this decision was overwhelmingly positive,” said Stephen Lebovitz, President and CEO, CBL Properties, in a press release from the Chattanooga-based company. “It is based on this feedback from our retail partners, employees of CBL and retailers at our properties, as well as the customers in our markets that we made the decision to again close our centers on Thanksgiving Day.”

Department stores, restaurants, and retailers with exterior mall entrances will have the option to open their stores on Thursday. However, access to mall common areas will be restricted until 6 a.m. on Friday.

Black Friday bargain hunters often line up early in the morning or even camp out to be first in line for deals. Many large retailers, such as Best Buy, Macy’s, Target, Walmart, and others, are expected to be open all or some of Thanksgiving Day, according to the Web site bestblackfriday.com. But 75 well-known retailers are expected to be closed, according to the site, including Costco, DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse, Guitar Center, Publix, Tractor Supply, and others.

CBL is marketing its move to close its portfolio of malls with the #makeThanksgivingyours hashtag.

For additional information on the CoolSprings Galleria, find them on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/ CoolSpringsGalleria, follow the mall on Twitter @ShopCoolSprings or visit www.CoolSpringsGalleria.com.