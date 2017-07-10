Man arrested for hit-and-run told police that bike was thrown at him

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

A man charged with felony reckless endangerment for striking a cyclist this weekend in an incident caught on tape told police he thought that a bicycle was thrown at him.

Marshall Neely III faces a charge of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, leaving the scene of an accident with injury, failure to report an accident and leaving the scene of an accident without rendering aid.

“Neely III told law enforcement that a man and a woman were standing in the road and threw a bicycle at his car,” according to an arrest affidavit.

Neely, who was an administrator at University School of Nashville, was released from the Williamson County jail Sunday on a $11,500 bond.

A call to Neely’s phone went to his voice mail Monday afternoon.

The whole incident was caught on video and the affidavit says it helped capture Neely by recording the license plate of the vehicle.

The cyclist was struck Saturday at about 11 a.m. as he and a friend were riding on Natchez Trace Parkway.

As they were riding, a white truck came by and honked and seconds later a black Volvo struck the cyclist.

Police say the driver of the Volvo was Neely and he fled the scene.

Authorities took the cyclist to the hospital for injuries.

Neely was arrested later at his home west of the Natchez Trace bridge.

