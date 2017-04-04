Man in surgical mask robs Brentwood Walgreens

A man wearing a surgical mask robbed the Walgreens at 101 Franklin Road on Monday night, getting away with prescription drugs from the pharmacy.

Brentwood Police officers who responded at 9:01 p.m. to the robbery report discovered that a man had fled on foot with an unknown quantity of prescription medication.

An investigation determined that the suspect, who was wearing a surgical mask over his face, entered the store and walked directly to the pharmacy. The suspect handed the pharmacist a note requesting multiple prescription medications and indicated that he was armed, although no weapon was displayed. After receiving the items from the pharmacist the suspect fled the store on foot.

The suspect remains at large. He is described as a white male, approximately 6’0” tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing jeans, a gray hooded sweatshirt, a ball cap and surgical mask.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Brentwood Police Department at (615) 371-0160 or by email at bpdtips@brentwoodtn.gov.