Man injured in collision on E. McEwen Drive dies overnight

A 44-year-old Franklin man who was critically injured Wednesday evening in when his motorcycle was hit by an SUV changing lanes has died, according to Franklin Police this morning.

Police did not release the name of the man, nor of the SUV driver, whom they described as a 50-year-old Nolensville woman.

Police said the call came shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, when officers were summoned to E. McEwen Drive near Carothers Parkway for a car vs. motorcycle injury-crash. Arriving officers found the severely injured 44-year-old Franklin motorcycle driver off of the roadway, in an area of trees.

Traffic Reconstructionists from the Franklin Police Department’s Critical Incident Response team determined that the motorcycle driver was traveling east on E. McEwen, just east of Carothers Parkway, when the Nolensville woman in the SUV, who was also traveling east, initiated a lane change and knocked the motorcycle into the curb. The victim was launched from the motorcycle before he collided with a tree.

He was taken to Nashville’s Vanderbilt Medical Center in critical condition.

No charges have been filed, but an in-depth investigation into the crash continues. Police said further details would be released today.