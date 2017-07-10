Man wanted in Ohio rape case arrested in Williamson County, booked under wrong name

By ASHLEY COKER

Police booked a man wanted in an Ohio “cold case” rape into the Williamson County Jail under the wrong name.

A grand jury in Warren County, Ohio issued an indictment against Brian Sundin, 42, in February for a rape that occurred 17 years ago. The indictment was sealed pending the apprehension of Sundin, who was at-large.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell sent out a press release Thursday, July 6 announcing that the indictment had been unsealed. He said this was because Sundin was in police custody after being charged and convicted in a Williamson County theft case.

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office had no record of Sundin ever being arrested or booked into Williamson County Jail.

They did, however, have record of a man named Dale Sudin.

Sundin was booked into Williamson County Jail as “Dale Sudin” after being arrested for theft on May 1.

Fornshell said Sundin often gives authorities his brother, Dale Sundin’s, name when he is in trouble. Whether Sundin told Williamson County authorities his last name was “Sudin” or a bookkeeping error was made remains unclear.

Fornshell said Sundin is wanted for a rape that occurred at an extended care center in Mason, Ohio sometime during July 2000. The victim was a “severely developmentally disabled” woman.

The victim was nonverbal, functioned at the level of an infant and required total support for all necessary life functions and activities, Fornshell said. She died in 2011.

During an examination after the incident, officials were able to collect the suspect’s DNA from the victim’s body, Fornshell said.

Experts entered the DNA testing results into the nationwide Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) database. About 16 years later, experts matched the testing results to Sundin’s DNA profile. His profile was entered into the system after an incident in Florida.

“It’s sickening to think that there are people out there capable of doing something like that to someone who suffered so much in everyday life. My heart breaks for the victim and her family knowing what she went through,” Fornshell said. “Obviously, this case is still in the very early stages. But, I’m so grateful that advances in technology have given us the ability to bring to justice offenders who would commit these types of heinous crimes.”

Sundin was convicted on theft charges in Williamson County, and is currently serving a six month sentence in the Williamson County Jail.

A Williamson County Sheriff’s Office representative said Sundin is under “hold orders” from Ohio and will be extradited at the end of his sentence.