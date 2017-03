BASEBALL

Brentwood 7 at Independence 4

Brentwood opened its 2017 season with a 7-4 win at Independence Monday.

Patrick Queener and Luke Reidy recorded two RBI apiece in the victory.

Queener earned the win on the mound. He threw seven strikeouts in 4.2 innings.

Christ Presbyterian Academy 15 at Nolensville 2

Dickson County 0 at Ravenwood 10