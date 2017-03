BASEBALL

Brentwood Academy 2 at Pope John Paul 6

BA opened its season with a 6-2 loss at Pope John Paul II Tuesday.

Bryce Jarvis recorded two hits and Easton Cline had the lone RBI for the Eagles.

Nolensville 0 at Christ Presbyterian Academy 11

SOCCER

Christ Presbyterian Academy 7 at Wayne County 1

Community 0 at Nolensville 7

Nolensville clinched its first win in program history with a 7-0 thrashing of Community.

Hunter Hollis netted a hat trick in the victory.