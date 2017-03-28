ROUNDUP: Brentwood soccer, softball, tennis secure wins

BASEBALL

Ravenwood 0 at Centennial 8

Giles County 1 at Christ Presbyterian Academy 3

SOCCER

Tennessee Heat 2 at Brentwood Academy 5

Shelbyville 0 at Brentwood 4

Brentwood improved to 2-0 on the year with a 4-0 win against Shelbyville Tuesday.

Cameron Williams scored two goals, while Ethan Wade and Jack Lippe posted one apiece.

Nolensville 3 at White House-Heritage 4

SOFTBALL

Summit 7 at Brentwood 9

BOYS TENNIS

Brentwood 9 at Dickson County 0

Brentwood’s Alexander Qin, William Smith and Charlie Craft earned 8-0 wins in singles play against Dickson County.

Qin and Smith added an 8-1 doubles victory.

GIRLS TENNIS

Brentwood 9 at Dickson County 0

Brentwood’s Georgia Fischer, Nikki Christiansen and Ava Dodson earned 8-0 wins in singles play at Dickson County.

Evie Calhoun, Katie DeWald and Yi Qu each won 8-1.

Fisher and Calhoun combined for an 8-0 doubles win.

Sarah Morris and Alexis Victory earned an 8-5 doubles win and Caroline Snider and Qu won 8-1 in doubles.