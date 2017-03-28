ROUNDUP: Brentwood soccer, softball, tennis secure wins

BASEBALL
Ravenwood 0 at Centennial 8
Giles County 1 at Christ Presbyterian Academy 3
SOCCER
Tennessee Heat 2 at Brentwood Academy 5
Shelbyville 0 at Brentwood 4
Brentwood improved to 2-0 on the year with a 4-0 win against Shelbyville Tuesday.
Cameron Williams scored two goals, while Ethan Wade and Jack Lippe posted one apiece.
Nolensville 3 at White House-Heritage 4
SOFTBALL
Summit 7 at Brentwood 9
BOYS TENNIS
Brentwood 9 at Dickson County 0
Brentwood’s Alexander Qin, William Smith and Charlie Craft earned 8-0 wins in singles play against Dickson County.
Qin and Smith added an 8-1 doubles victory.
GIRLS TENNIS
Brentwood 9 at Dickson County 0
Brentwood’s Georgia Fischer, Nikki Christiansen and Ava Dodson earned 8-0 wins in singles play at Dickson County.
Evie Calhoun, Katie DeWald and Yi Qu each won 8-1.
Fisher and Calhoun combined for an 8-0 doubles win.
Sarah Morris and Alexis Victory earned an 8-5 doubles win and Caroline Snider and Qu won 8-1 in doubles.