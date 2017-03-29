ROUNDUP: Brentwood baseball sweeps Summit; Nolensville softball edges Page

BASEBALL

Summit 3 at Brentwood 7 (Game 1)

Summit 1 at Brentwood 2 (Game 2)

Brentwood secured a three-game sweep of Summit with two wins Wednesday.

Brentwood Academy 7 vs. Milford (Ohio) 8

Conner Woodlee registered two hits and two RB for BA in its 8-7 loss against Milford (Ohio) Wednesday.

SOFTBALL

Franklin 2 at Brentwood Academy 12

BA’s Jessie Brown recorded four hits, four RBI and two runs in a 12-2 win against Franklin.

She also threw five strikeouts in two innings.

Page 3 at Nolensville 5

BOYS TENNIS

Brentwood 1 at Montgomery Bell Academy 6