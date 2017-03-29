ROUNDUP: Brentwood baseball sweeps Summit; Nolensville softball edges Page

BASEBALL
Summit 3 at Brentwood 7 (Game 1)
Summit 1 at Brentwood 2 (Game 2)
Brentwood secured a three-game sweep of Summit with two wins Wednesday.
Brentwood Academy 7 vs. Milford (Ohio) 8
Conner Woodlee registered two hits and two RB for BA in its 8-7 loss against Milford (Ohio) Wednesday.
SOFTBALL
Franklin 2 at Brentwood Academy 12
BA’s Jessie Brown recorded four hits, four RBI and two runs in a 12-2 win against Franklin.
She also threw five strikeouts in two innings.
Page 3 at Nolensville 5
BOYS TENNIS
Brentwood 1 at Montgomery Bell Academy 6