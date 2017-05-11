Marines select Brentwood High athlete for leadership program

The United States Marine Corps announced this week that Natasha Kusibab of Brentwood High School was selected to participate in the 2017 Battles Won Academy, July 13-17, in Washington D.C.

The academy is described as an “immersive Marine Corps experience,” including team-building exercises, behind-the-scenes tours of Washington, D.C. sites such as The Capitol, and speakers from all walks of life and various industries.

According to the announcement, Natasha, a standout soccer player, was selected not only for her athletic performance but for outstanding character, academic excellence, and community leadership that reflects the Marine Corps’ values of honor, courage, and commitment. Natasha and her mother and mentor Belinda Kusibab, will be able to join about 100 other young leaders in D.C this summer.

“I thought I’ll give it a chance, I didn’t think I’d get in,” Natasha said. “So I got in!

The program provides Marines with several opportunities to purposefully engage the student leaders and share leadership lessons that will enhance their future success.

“I’m really excited to hear what they have to say about different ideas,” Natasha said.

Speakers will focus on inspiring stories of fighting and winning battles in their own lives. Natasha also has an incredible story of how she overcame her father passing away just last year.

According to the announcement, “the essence of the Marines individually and collectively is the willingness to engage and the determination to defeat an opposing force – whether personal or on behalf of our nation and its communities.”

Becoming a Semper Fidelis-All American through the academy will make students eligible for select scholarship opportunities only available to program participants.

For more information about the academy, contact Sgt. Mandaline Hatch at 615-975-8422 or mandaline.hatch@marines.usmc.mil.