Mars executive will speak at Williamson, Inc.’s annual celebration

Mark Johnson, regional president of Pet Nutrition North America, a division of Mars Petcare, will be the keynote speaker on Nov. 14 at the Williamson, Inc. annual celebration.

The event, from 5:30 to 8 p.m., features cocktails, networking and dinner at the Two Greenway building, 301 Innovation Drive, Franklin, TN 37067, near Jackson National Life Insurance.

​Mark Johnson has been with Mars in the Petcare segment since he joined Mars Petcare UK in 1987 as a graduate trainee. As regional president of of Mars’ North American Pet Nutrition business, he oversees the strategy and execution for the business, driving long-term, sustainable growth for brands such as PEDIGREE, IAMS, SHEBA, CESAR, BUTRO, and GREENIES and oversees a supply chain encompassing more than 20 manufacturing sites and 4,000 associates.

In 2004, he entered general management, leading the dry pet food segment in Europe, where he led turnaround for that business. In 2006, he returned to the UK as general manager for Petcare and in 2012, he accepted the role as regional president of Mars Petcare Russia & CIS.

Johnson received a bachelor of science in Management Sciences from Loughborough University in England.

He lives in the area with his partner, Anna, their newborn daughter, Eve, and family dog named Ollie. He also has two teenage sons, Tom and Ben.