Martin Masters Fine Art Show and Sale this weekend at FiftyForward Martin Center

This coming weekend the FiftyForward Martin Center will be transformed into an art gallery displaying over 500 original works of art by more than 40 local and regional professional artists including this year’s featured artist Frank Baggett.

The 12th annual Martin Masters event, a fine art show and sale, will be held Oct. 20 and 21 at FiftyForward Martin Center located just off of Concord Road at 960 Heritage Way in Brentwood. The show is free and open to the public.

“If you have never been inside the FiftyForward Martin Center, here’s an opportunity to indulge your artistic side and enjoy the rustic stone and wood beauty of its design,”FiftyForward Martin Center Associate Director Sherry Coss said. “Art enthusiasts will have the opportunity to purchase art, meet the participating artists — including featured artist Frank Baggett– and find out how the lifelong learning center serves as a valuable resource and an oasis for adults 50 and over in the community.”

The event’s opening reception will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday. At that reception, attendees will enjoy lively music, hors d’oeuvres and wine provided by Grapevine Wine and Spirits and G Catering and Events. The Martin Masters Fine Art Show and Sale continues Saturday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Martin Masters Fine Art Show and Sale continues to grow as it brings some very talented artists and our community together,” Coss said. “This year’s fine art sale promises an amazing selection of original art including paintings, sculpture, pottery and handcrafted jewelry in all price ranges and styles. The opportunity to visit with the artists makes selecting artwork a very personal and unique experience.”

This year’s featured artist, Frank Baggett, is known nationally as a successful landscape and wildlife artist with more than 50 years of experience. In 2015, Baggett was honored to become a Signature Member of the American Impressionist Society. Bagget’s love of the outdoors inspired him to adopt the en plein aire technique that has become his trademark. Many such works are now displayed in private homes and art galleries in the United States.

“You cannot paint water unless you get your feet wet,” Baggett said.

A portion of the proceeds from the Martin Masters Fine Art Show and Sale benefit the Center’s annual fund, providing financial support to expand the center’s fine arts program, as well as other services including fitness, health and wellness, volunteerism, and lifelong learning.

About FiftyForward

Established in 1956, FiftyForward enriches the lives of adults 50+ by providing pathways to health, well-being and lifelong learning. With seven lifelong learning centers offering educational and wellness programs throughout Davidson and Williamson counties, the nonprofit organization also features FiftyForward Adult Day Services, FiftyForward Meals on Wheels as well as the FiftyForward Care Team offering care assessment and services to homebound adults. FiftyForward Travel offers adventures (near and far) and Senior Center for the Arts and The Larry Keeton Theatre, located in FiftyForward Donelson Station, feature performing arts for all ages. Get social with us – friend us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter. Learn more about FiftyForward resources and volunteer opportunities by visiting: www.fiftyforward.org. For additional information about the Martin Masters Fine ArtShow and Sale, call (615) 376-0102 or visit: www.themartincentertn.org.