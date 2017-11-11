Martin’s four touchdown strikes send BGA past USJ

Photos by STEVE WHEELER

The Battle Ground Academy Wildcats (11-1) cruised to a 48-10 win against University School of Jackson (7-5) in a Division II-AA quarterfinal Friday.

BGA quarterback Drew Martin led the attack with 256 passing yards and four touchdowns. Running back Jaylen Frierson added 124 rushing yards and a score on 19 carries.

The Wildcats will travel to face Lausanne (11-0) in a Division II-AA semifinal Friday, Nov. 17.

BGA jumped to a 7-0 lead against USJ with a pick-six by Antonio Stevens less than two minutes into the game.

Following a 48-yard field goal by USJ’s Charles Campbell, Frierson extended BGA’s advantage to 14-3 with a 14-yard touchdown run.

Martin’s 13-yard touchdown pass to Ollie Reese and 59-yard touchdown strike to Jack Jewell sent the Wildcats into halftime with a 28-3 lead.

Martin later connected with Tiy Reed for a 31-yard touchdown and Reese for a 9-yard score in the third quarter.

Briston Bennett produced BGA’s final score with a 5-yard touchdown run in the final minute of the game.

Reese had 95 receiving yards on six receptions, while Jewell caught five passes for 97 yards.

USJ mustered only 159 total yards.