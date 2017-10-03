Maryland Farms Greenway trail one step closer

By LANDON WOODROOF

On Monday night, the Planning Commission moved a proposal forward that would allow for a new multi-use trail to be built on the Maryland Farms Greenway. It would be adjacent to homes in the Meadowlake and Iroquois Estates subdivisions.

The City of Brentwood acquired the 20-acre Maryland Farms Greenway in the 1990s, according to city documents. Then, it did not have much experience with trails near residential areas. As a result, the city prohibited trails on the greenway out of concern for the safety and privacy of neighboring residents.

Since that time, trails have become more widespread throughout the city. Some of them, like the one running from River Park to Crockett Park, are directly adjacent to homes. Consequently, many residents and the city have become more comfortable with the idea of building trail systems where they would not have before.

Monday night’s rezoning ordinance would amend some of the restrictions originally placed on the greenway. If ultimately approved, the ordinance would clear the way for a trail to be built on the greenway that would connect Margaret Hayes Powell Park on the west to Maryland Way Park on the east.

As could be gleaned from the discussion Monday night, reaction to the proposal is mixed from residents whose properties back right up to the greenway. While some worry about a loss of privacy, others see a great opportunity to grow the city’s pedestrian infrastructure and increase connectivity between parts of west Brentwood and the town center.

The plan for the greenway trail was recommended in the 2016 final report of the city’s Bike and Pedestrian Ad Hoc Committee. Committee member and Meadowlake resident Richard Hunter spoke in favor of changing city ordinance to make way for a new trail.

He described the Maryland Farms Greenway Trail as “one of the short-term, low hanging fruit items in our city” available to improve pedestrian and connectivity issues. Whereas something like figuring out how to make pedestrian crossings of I-65 a reality is a larger problem, the greenway trail is not.

“This one is a lay up for us as a community,” he said.

Meadowlake resident James Selleh agreed. He owns a property that would abut the new trail system, and he spoke fully in favor of it Monday night.

“We need to have this trail so we can have more safety for our families, more outdoor activity to get up, get around and do things,” he said.

Selleh has lived in his home for 26 years. When the greenway was first acquired by the city, he said he approved of the restrictions that were put on its use. Now, though, he said he appreciates how a greenway trail could improve the lives of Brentwood residents, especially those who currently lack access to nearby trails.

That was a big issue for Devin McClendon, too. While he does not live in Meadowlake, he spoke about how the trail system could benefit residents all over Brentwood’s west side.

“What I love about this is that it gives the citizens on the west side a little bit more access,” he said. “I talked to a lot of folks in my subdivision, everyone was very excited.”

Other Meadowlake residents with property next to the proposed trail expressed their support for it in terms of safety.

“We don’t have sidewalks in the neighborhood,” Brent Cleland said. “It is dangerous to drive down the road, with the sun coming down…you can not see people walking.”

Alex Woolf was on the same page.

“We think it’s a good idea,” he said. “We think bike paths are wonderful. We think it will help the neighborhood be safer.”

Of course, safety was initially one of the main reasons that the city opposed the idea of a building a trail in this area.

City Manger Kirk Bednar, though, pointed out that the city has not had safety issues with its other trails that abut residential areas.

“As I’ve always said, to my knowledge we’ve never had a criminal activity tied directly to someone coming off the trail and doing something,” he said, adding the caveat “but it could happen tonight, in all honesty, you can never say never.”

Despite the changed attitudes of some, other Meadowlake residents are not in favor of a trail running behind their houses.

“I love bike paths,” Leonard Kindig, Jr. said. “I go to Crockett Park and enjoy it, but I don’t want somebody looking in my bathroom on my patio.”

He said he would be willing to work with the city to come up with a solution to protect his privacy, but currently he is opposed.

Lee Luton likewise shared his reservations about the plan.

“When this little area was set up many years ago, it was supposed to be a hedge for the residents and the developments that were behind all of the homes through here,” he said.

He worried that a trail on the greenway would hurt the undisturbed, undeveloped views he currently enjoys from his property.

Betty O’Neil did not like the idea of people walking the trail at all times of night or day. She also objected to a part of the proposal that would allow any two neighbors to elect to volunteer their land as an access point to the trail. As plans currently stand, the only access point to Meadowlake residents would be through Powell Park to the west.

Mostly, though, O’Neil took issue with the notion that the land behind her home could suddenly be changed in a way she never signed onto when she bought it.

“We bought this house with the idea we would have a lovely idyllic greenway behind us,” she said. “We had no idea we’d be subjected to 24-hour traffic behind us.”

Planning Commissioner Brandon Oliver proposed an amendment that would set dawn to 9 p.m. as the hours during which the trail could be used. While there were some concerns raised about the enforceability of such a provision, commissioners decided it at least had the potential of warding off those who may be up to no good at night.

The final vote for the motion to recommend the trail proposal to the City Commission was 8 to 1. Commissioner Jack Moriarty voted against.

The City Commission approved this rezoning ordinance on first reading at its Sept. 11 meeting. A public hearing on it will take place at the next City Commission meeting on Oct. 9. The commission will consider it on second and final reading on Oct. 26.