Master Gardeners Association selling gift-worthy Amaryllis

WILLIAMSON COUNTY MASTER GARDENERS ASSOCIATION

Its time for the annual Williamson County Master Gardeners Association Holiday Blooming Amaryllis Sale.

The sale includes 4 varietals:

Merry Christmas Red Single Bloom: $15

Razzle Dazzle Red and White Single Bloom: $15

Wedding Dance White Single Bloom: $15

Ragtime Red Triple Bloom: $18

All orders will come wrapped and ready for use as gifts for family, friends, hostesses, secret Santas or your personal enjoyment.

Supplies are limited and preorders are being taken now.

Preorder your holiday blooming amaryllis bulbs now by contacting Jan Gibson at wcmgaplants4sale@gmail.com.

Delivery will be mid-November.

The Mission of the WCMGA is to Improve the lives of Tennesseans through research-based, horticulture education, while promoting environmental stewardship, via community volunteerism.

For additional information regarding this project or other Williamson County Master Gardening activities and events, please check the website at www.wcmga.net.