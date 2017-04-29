Master Gardeners, Farmers Market present Garden Festival May 7

The 2017 Garden Festival will be hosted by Williamson County Master Gardeners Association and the Franklin Farmers Market.

The free event is 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on May 7 at The Factory at Franklin. Admission for the Festival is free to all participants.

The Garden Festival is being held to support the Master Gardeners Association’s mission of providing and encouraging educational leadership for better horticulture practices and environmental stewardship in our community and providing an opportunity for our community to enjoy and purchase plants and gardening-related items to support their future demonstration garden in Williamson County.

Speakers for the 2017 Garden Festival include:

Amy Dismukes- Williamson County UT/TSU Extension Agent “Tomatoes: Disorder or Disease”

David Cook-Davidson County UT Extension Agent “ Organic Options in Pest Management”

Michael Steakley-Professional Floral Association of TN President “Floral Design”

Jerry Alldredge-Former Colorado Extension Agent “Families and Gardening”

Speakers will be providing information on the hour between noon and 3.

In addition to the speakers, the WCMGA Master Gardeners will be holding the annual Plant Sale which will include many varieties of trees, flowers, herbs and other plants grown by local Master Gardeners.

The Garden Shed will also be available for Garden Festival participants and is a community effort to recycle and reuse lawn and garden equipment, accessories and decorative items sponsored by WCMGA.

Many external vendors have been invited to participate in the 2017 Garden Festival and include food, local plant nurseries and providers, and arts and crafts, including many items suitable for Mothers’ Day gifts.