MasterChef is looking for amateur cooks in Nashville

Nashville is one of 11 cities hosting an Open Casting Call for the Fox cooking show MasterChef.

The casting team is looking for talented amateur cooks from all types of backgrounds and with a range of cooking styles, to audition for Season 9.

The Nashville casting call is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 28 at the Hilton Nashville Downtown, 121 4th Ave. S.

Applicants must bring one prepared dish to be served to the MasterChef food judges. They will be given 3 minutes to plate the dish at the casting call location, but there will NOT be a kitchen to cook or warm the dish up, nor there will be dishes or utensils available. Applicants must bring everything they need.

Those attending the casting call should PRE-REGISTER HERE.

Download the application form HERE and bring it with you to an open call.

IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE PRE-REGISTERING, YOU CAN STILL ATTEND AN OPEN CASTING CALL – JUST BRING YOUR SIGNATURE DISH!

Those who audition must be 18 years or older on Jan. 25, 2018, and must be citizens or legal permanent residents of the United States. They cannot currently work as a professional chef nor have ever worked as a professional chef.