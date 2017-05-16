Math and Physics summer academy accepting applications

COLUMBIA STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Columbia State Community College’s Office of Access and Diversity is now accepting applications for its annual “Math for Life” and “Physics Everywhere” Summer Math and Physics Academy.

“The goal is for students to have fun and learn fundamentals that will help them in everyday situations they may or may not realize involve math, such as balancing a checkbook, traveling or redecorating a room,” said Dr. Christa Martin, assistant to the president for access and diversity. “The math and physics academies also give students a chance to look at their future and jobs that use these disciplines.”

The Summer Math and Physics Academy is open to students who were in 6th, 7th or 8th grades during the 2016-2017 academic year.

Students will master and reinforce the basics and immediately use them in assigned activities and group projects. Math academy participants will be involved in a long list of math activities directed at budgeting and critical thinking.

Physics academy students will have lectures and activities, as well as physics experiments. Martin explained that the goal of the physics academy is to introduce students to the discipline and share fundamental terms and expand the students’ knowledge.

Seating for each location is limited, and students will be accepted through an application process. For the application and other necessary forms, visit www.ColumbiaState.edu/SMA.

The Summer Math and Physics Academy will take place Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the following Columbia State campuses:

· Lawrence Campus (math) June 5-8 Deadline to apply: May 19

· Lewisburg Campus (math) June 19-22 Deadline to apply: June 2

· Williamson Campus (physics) July 10-13 Deadline to apply: June 30

· Columbia Campus (math) July 24-27 Deadline to apply: July 7

Lunch and snacks will be provided each day, and all academy materials needed by the student will be included. Each academy will also have a completion and awards day on Thursday with family members invited to attend.

The Summer Math and Physics Academy is funded by a grant from the Tennessee Board of Regents.

The Office of Access and Diversity develops and implements programs, activities and initiatives in an effort to heighten the awareness, presence and success of ethnic minorities and other underrepresented groups. Columbia State works to establish a safe, nurturing and accessible environment that fosters the free and civil exchange of ideas and perspectives. To learn more, visit www.ColumbiaState.edu/ Diversity.