Trump taps Brentwood healthcare executive for open HHS position

An executive at a Brentwood-based home healthcare company has been nominated to serve in the Department of Health and Human Services under the Donald Trump administration.

Matthew Bassett has nearly two decades of healthcare-related experience in the public and private sectors. Most recently, he served as the senior vice president of government affairs at myNEXUS. myNEXUS describes itself as “a technology-driven, care and benefit management service that enables individuals to live healthier lives in their homes.” It is headquartered on Westpark Drive in Brentwood.

The United States Senate will vote on whether to confirm Bassett for the position of Assistant Secretary for Legislation in the HHS department. The Assistant Secretary for Legislation serves as “the primary link” between HHS and Congress, according to the department’s website. This means that Bassett will be in charge of working with Congress to help further the department’s legislative agenda. The ASL’s office is also in charge of cooperating with the White House to promote any presidential initiatives related to health.

Before starting at myNEXUS, Bassett, who is a Florida native, had his own consulting practice, Bassett Consulting LLC. The focus there was on work related to government and regulatory matters. That work was preceded by several years spent coordinating government affairs for dialysis company, DaVita.

Bassett has also spent a good deal of time in the public sector. He first worked as a legislative assistant for U.S. Representative Pete Sessions and then in various capacities for former U.S. Representative and Kentucky governor Ernie Fletcher. During his time with Fletcher, he advised on health and insurance policy and handled health-related issues before the House Energy and Commerce Committee, according to his myNEXUS bio.

Additionally, he worked for a couple of years as chief of staff in Kentucky’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services. The White House press statement regarding his nomination mentions that Bassett helped reform Kentucky’s Medicaid and insurance markets.