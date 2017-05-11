ROUNDUP: Brentwood girls tennis captures region title; CPA soccer wins district championship

SOCCER

District 12-A/AA Championship

Christ Presbyterian Academy 2 at Page 1

CPA captured its fifth straight district title with a 2-1 win at Page Thursday.

Division II-A East/Middle Region Quarterfinals

Mt. Juliet Christian 0 at Franklin Road Academy 9

GIRLS TENNIS

Region 6-AAA FINALS

Hillsboro 0 at Brentwood 4

Brentwood captured the Region 6-AAA title with a 4-0 win against Hillsboro Thursday.

Brentwood’s Somer Henry, Georgia Fischer, Katie DeWald and Nikki Christiansen each won by scores of 6-0, 6-0.

BASEBALL

Division II-A East/Middle Region Semifinals (at Battle Ground Academy)

Franklin Road Academy 0 vs. Davidson Academy 3