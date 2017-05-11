ROUNDUP: Brentwood girls tennis captures region title; CPA soccer wins district championship

SOCCER
District 12-A/AA Championship
Christ Presbyterian Academy 2 at Page 1
CPA captured its fifth straight district title with a 2-1 win at Page Thursday.
Division II-A East/Middle Region Quarterfinals
Mt. Juliet Christian 0 at Franklin Road Academy 9
GIRLS TENNIS
Region 6-AAA FINALS
Hillsboro 0 at Brentwood 4
Brentwood captured the Region 6-AAA title with a 4-0 win against Hillsboro Thursday.
Brentwood’s Somer Henry, Georgia Fischer, Katie DeWald and Nikki Christiansen each won by scores of 6-0, 6-0.
BASEBALL
Division II-A East/Middle Region Semifinals (at Battle Ground Academy)
Franklin Road Academy 0 vs. Davidson Academy 3