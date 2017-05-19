ROUNDUP: CPA soccer edges Page in 2OT for title; BA softball, FRA baseball eliminated

SOCCER
Page 1 at Christ Presbyterian Academy 2 (2 OT)
CPA scored two goals after regulation to take down Page 2-1 for the Region 6 A-AA championship Thursday.
CPA will host Hume-Fogg for a Class A-AA sectional battle Saturday, while Page will visit White House
SOFTBALL
Brentwood Academy 4 at Briarcrest 9 (Division II-AA Quarterfinals)
BA’s softball season ended with a 9-4 loss against Briarcrest Thursday.
BASEBALL
Division II-A Sub-State
Franklin Road Academy 0 at Evangelical Christian 9
Franklin Road Academy 3 at Evangelical Christian 9
FRA’s baseball season concluded with its 9-0 and 9-3 losses against ECS Thursday.