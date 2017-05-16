Live fire training exercise to be held this Sunday in River Oaks

There will be smoke coming from the River Oaks subdivision this Sunday, May 21, but it will be no cause for alarm.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Sunday, the Brentwood Fire & Rescue Department will be conducting a live training burn on a home at 6011 Green Leaf Court.

The department holds such training sessions because they provide firefighters a chance to do their work in real fire conditions. Since there are not actually that many house fires in Brentwood, the burns are especially valuable.

“There’s no way you can replicate the environment of a real house fire,” Brentwood Fire & Rescue Training Officer Russell Peterson said in a news release. “This is as close as you can get. We have a modern, five-story training tower at Station Three along Sunset Road, but nothing compares to the real elements of training in a real house fire.”

Other firefighters and trainees will also get the chance to benefit from the fire drill.

“The Fire Department uses this opportunity to train individuals from all over Williamson County,” Assistant Fire Chief David Windrow said in the release. “Several of our members teach the course on how to conduct live fire training at the Fire and Codes Academy in Bell Buckle. Some of the students from recent classes will also attend to practice and use their new skills.”

The last training burn carried out by the department occurred in February in the Highlands of Belle Rive. The Home Page spoke to Chief Brian Goss at the time to learn more about the purpose of the burns, as well as the logistical challenges in setting them up.

As he explained, there are many steps that have to be taken before the department carries out one of these training events. To begin with, Goss said the department will wait for property owners to approach them about a burn location. It typically costs far less to allow the fire and rescue department to burn down a house than it does for the homeowner to have it professionally demolished.

“After we burn the house, because so much of the material is eliminated, it costs them about one-third of what it would cost to have the entire structure torn down and have to haul everything away in trucks,” Goss said in that article.

Before a drill can take place, however, many building materials, such as shingles, carpet, linoleum and certain appliances have to be removed from the house in order to comply with environmental regulations. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation also has to inspect the site.

The curious are welcome to come watch the training, as long as they stay in designated areas. Although the session will begin at 8 a.m., stronger fires are expected at around 11 a.m.