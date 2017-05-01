May DUI checkpoints start with Cinco de Mayo

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting sobriety roadside safety checkpoints in the evening hours on these dates:

Friday, May 5, 2017 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. Carothers Parkway

(Cinco de Mayo)

Friday, May 12, 2017 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Goose Creek Bypass

Friday, May 26, 2017 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. US Highway 431

(Memorial Day Weekend)

Saturday, May 27, 2017 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wilson Pike

(Memorial Day Weekend)

These efforts to stop impaired and irresponsible driving are paid for with grant money from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.

DUI Checkpoints are announced in advance in order to meet the Constitutional requirements of the Fourth Amendment, which forbids detention without reasonable suspicion.