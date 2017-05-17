Mayor praises Franklin at ‘magical’ state of the city address

BY A.J. DUGGER III

Magician Mayor Ken Moore sprinkled magic over Franklin residents at his State of the City address on Monday morning at the Williamson County Enrichment Center.

Dressed as a charismatic magician, the mayor alternated between entertaining the crowd with jokes and video footage while also addressing their concerns in a presentation with the theme “Making municipal magic.”

“My creative communications department that came up with that unique way to deliver the message. It was presented in a fun fashion rather than a dull, dry speech,” Moore said.

After an early cameo from WAKM Radio executive Tom Lawrence, dressed as a wizard, the mayor took to the stage.

“Behind the magic is a lot of special people that help run our community. We’d like to start out with some of our amazing accomplishments this year,” Moore said. The mayor made sure to recognize the many people who work for the city, including the aldermen, school officials and others who create “the magic.”

Some of the city’s most recent successes include the plans for improvements at the water treatment plant, the new fire station in Westhaven, and the Envision Franklin growth plan.

There was other positive news that the mayor elaborated on. “We were blessed last year that Gov. Haslam named Franklin as one of the healthiest cities in Tennessee. ‘Get Fit Franklin’ is an important organization that encouraged people to get out and start walking.”

The city has not focused on just physical health. “We placed a lot of emphasis this year on behavioral health. We’ve worked to try to continue to raise awareness of that,” Moore said.

The two biggest concerns of Franklin residents are the traffic issues and the rapid growth of the city.

“We do have a lot of stress right now in our community on transportation and growth. We spent $290 million in the last seven years, and we’ve got programs for what we’ll do for the next ten years.”

One of the strategies to deal with traffic is the widening of I-65 and the addition of another segment to Mack Hatcher. (The Mack Hatcher extension is expected to begin next year).

The job and economic growth in Franklin is due to its education system, low taxes and way of life.

“We’re blessed to have this growth. We’re planning for it. I’m proud that this is a place where people want to live, bring their businesses and raise their families. There’s no place like Franklin.”