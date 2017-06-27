Mayor proposes one-half percent tax increase for city and schools

By A.J. DUGGER III

Williamson County Mayor, Rogers Anderson talked to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen during their work session on Tuesday to discuss the possibility of an agreement to redistribute half of the one-half percent sales tax increase not allocated for schools.

This would take place for three years.

If the city votes to increase the sales tax, half of the percentage would go to the schools and the other half would go to the city.

“Out of $14.8 million, our half would be $7.4,” City Administrator, Eric Stuckey said.

“One of the things we’re concerned about is how to pay for these schools. How do you pay for all those teachers and programs that go into our schools?” Anderson asked. “That’s why we’re looking at a proposal to increase the sales tax in our county.”

2.25% will go to the city and 2.75% will go to the schools with the extra cent divided in half between both groups. After the three years are complete, everything will be exactly 50/50 between the schools and the city.

Not all of the aldermen were sold on the proposal.

“I think it’s going to be a hard sell to the residents. Their concern is that it’s only a temporary fix. That’s what I’ve heard,” 1st Ward Alderman Beverly Burger said. “I don’t think you’re going to get the support you need.”

Later in the evening, the board discussed the widening of Columbia Avenue. The busy street is being widened to ease traffic. The board particularly discussed the roundabouts that will be in certain locations, and the possible dangers they could pose.

“There’s a lot of misunderstanding and misinformation out there about roundabouts,” Paul Holzen, engineering director of the City of Franklin, said. During the last meeting, the board was split on whether roundabouts are useful or not.

Stuckey said, “We’re trying to refine the options…We now need to move toward doing a new design. That’s the next step.”