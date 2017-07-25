Mayor says sports authority board will be set soon

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

County Mayor Rogers Anderson said Tuesday the county will take steps to start getting a sports authority up and running within months.

Right now, the sports authority has three board members, but he said the county will start filling other board positions.

“We will finish building the board in 30, 60, 90 days,” he said.

His comments came during the Franklin Tomorrow’s Breakfast With the Mayors event held at Rolling Hills Community Church Tuesday morning in Franklin. Just weeks ago, the county and Williamson Inc. announced the findings of a feasibility study on if a sports complex could work in the county.

The study’s findings were that yes, a sports complex would work and draw regional attention.

The study showed an indoor/outdoor complex could cost upward to $125 million.

As the county tries to find funding for schools and roads, county officials may find it difficult to fund a sports complex. But, Anderson said a sports authority needs to be set up to find out where the funding may come, if from public-private partnerships.

“I believe the business community will help us get this done if they want it as bad as they say in the report,” Anderson said.

The panel for the breakfast included Sean Henry, president and CEO of the Nashville Predators; Steve Underwood, president and CEO of the Tennessee Titans; Will Alexander, co-founder of the movement to get Major League Soccer in Nashville and Ellie Westman Chin, CEO of the Williamson County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.

Underwood weighed in on a sports complex, saying that parts of it could be rented as venue space to help recoup costs. He said even Nissan Stadium, home for the Titans, will host more than 300 events this year.

Creating a sports authority is an important step, he said.

“A sports authority here in Williamson is necessary to be viable,” he said. “They can contractually do things a small government can’t do.”

Henry talked about the success of the Ford Ice Center in Antioch that is the practice facility for the Predators and also helping build Centennial Sportsplex in Bellevue.

But, he said there needs to be more ice put down all over the area to play hockey, one of the fastest-growing sports in the region and nation.

Henry, who lives in Williamson County, said there needs to be more ice rinks in the Nashville area.

“We don’t have enough ice,” he said. “We need ice to continue to grow.”

Asked after the event if the Predators would be willing to help with a sports complex that included an ice rink, Henry did not hesitate with an answer.

“Yes,” he said. “Of course.”

One question brought up by the moderator of the event, Mindy Tate, was whether the A-Game sports complex in Franklin, a private business, could be brought back to life to help.

“I think there’s more opportunity than just one business,” Anderson said.

Anderson talked about how there could be more opportunity in the future by setting up a sports authority. He said it could help set up the chance to court one of the Nashville professional teams to have a practice facility in the county.

The county is at a disadvantage right now, Anderson said.

“We don’t have the facilities to promote.”

