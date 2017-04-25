Mayor’s Breakfast celebrates early tourist season, full events calendar

By A.J. DUGGER III

Tourism, music and upcoming projects were the main topics of discussion at The Franklin Tomorrow Breakfast With The Mayors event at Rolling Hills Community Church on Tuesday morning.

The theme for the breakfast was “Can’t Stop The Feeling,” named after the Justin Timberlake single of the same name. Timberlake will headline the third annual third annual Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival this fall.

By expanding on its entertainment and history assets, Franklin is giving tourists more diverse reasons to visit the city.

“It’s a combination of activity that brings people into our town,” said Ellie Chin, president and CEO of the Williamson County Convention and Visitors Bureau. “It’s important that this community stays so active and continue to give visitors more reasons to come in.”

This year, people began to flock to Franklin a month earlier than anticipated. “Because of the warm weather that we’ve had this year, our tourism season kicked off in February instead of late March.

“We’ve seen a lot of tourists come through town already,” Chin said.

Franklin has been attracting visitors from large cities such as Atlanta, Chicago, Washington D.C., and New York. In 2015, 1.3 1 million visitors entered the county. This generated a $410 million dollar economic impact.

“This is a cultural area,” said Chin. “Tourists come in for different reasons. The house museums bring tourists. Some people want to learn about our history, but some will come in because they read Karen Kingsbury’s book The Bridge. We have such a good diverse array of things to do in Williamson County. We might have got someone to visit last year because of history, but this year we’ll get them back to listen to good music.The economic impact of Main Street Festival alone is $2.6 million. These festivals were started when no one came to Downtown Franklin. Now we more have fun and entertainment.”

At the breakfast, many in attendance congratulated Mary Pearce, who is retiring this week from her longtime role as executive director of the Heritage Foundation. She has plenty of memories that she will cherish.

“My favorite times are when a project happens and you get to celebrate,” Pearce said. “I have had my fair share of doubters, and it’s wonderful to see where we are in Franklin today and see people believe.”

Pearce is not going to rest on her laurels after retirement. “I will never ever be sitting at home every day,” she said. “Stay tuned!”

On stage at the breakfast, Franklin Mayor Ken Moore playfully challenged County Mayor Rogers Anderson to a competition at the Franklin Rodeo next month, May 18 through 20.

The mayors discussed the recent and anticipated successes in the area, such as The Williamson County Enrichment Center and the Williamson County Performing Arts Center, both at Academy Park Franklin. With its dance floor, meeting rooms, senior lounge, banquet hall, wellness center, the center provides enrichment for both seniors and youths. The 300-seat Performing Arts Center theater will feature camps, theater performances, workshops and more entertainment.

Brandt Wood, producer of the upcoming Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival, is really proud of the music line-up for this year’s festival in September.

“We spend all year looking at artists, talking to managers and securing a line-up. We have to make sure everything connects well and we also like to include diversity. We have pop, jazz, blues, rock and gospel. When all of these elements come together, we have a line-up,” said Wood.

In addition to Timberlake, the line-up includes Eddie Vedder, Ryan Adams, Mavis Staples, Gary Clark Jr, Nikki Lane, Amanda Shires, Big Sam’s Funk Nation, The Banditos, The Shadowboxers, and other music artists.