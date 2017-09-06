McCartney collaborator Denny Laine to play The Factory Sept. 15

Multiple Grammy award winning artist Denny Laine, a founding member of the Moody Blues and “Wings” with Paul McCartney, will perform Sept. 15 at The Little Brick Theater inside The Factory at Franklin.

Gibson Guitars called Laine “integral to Paul McCartney’s post Beatles career” as Paul McCartney’s main collaborator for more than 10 years, with such 1970s hits as “Band on the Run”, “Live and Let Die”, “Jet”, “With A Little Luck”, “My Love”, “Junior’s Farm”, “Silly Love Songs”, and many more.

In 1977, he and McCartney co-wrote “Mull of Kintyre,” the biggest selling single in UK history.

Laine has also worked with some of the biggest artists in the world including other members of The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Cream, Jimi Hendrix Experience, ELO, The Zombies, The Who and many more. Denny Laine will be performing live at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 15 at The Little Brick Theater inside the Factory at Franklin. There will be a meet and greet where fans can get photos and autographs and hang out with Laine. Grammy award winning songwriter Gordon Kennedy will open the show and perform songs that he wrote for Eric Clapton, Peter Frampton, Garth Brooks and more. The Cryers and John Salaway will also perform. Denny Laine is celebrating “50 years of songs and stories” and will be performing new and old solo material, the best of the Moody Blues and Wings, and a few songs by the artists who inspired all the English musicians in the early 1960s.

Tickets here:

Denny Laine’s new Facebook page