McGuinn talks about The Byrds, folk, rock and friends in sellout show

Story and photos by DAVID WITTENBERG

Folk-Rock musician Roger McGuinn on Thursday took a sellout crowd on a musical/ anecdotal journey his life and career.

And as is his customary fashion, he began the show with “Mr. Tambourine Man,” a song written by Bob Dylan, but made famous by The Byrds, of which McGuinn was a founding member.

“I like to begin my shows with that song: it sets the tone for all that follows,” McGuinn said.

His first story of the evening was a story that was not unlike that of countless American teens in the mid- 1950s: he got a transistor radio, and was able to tune in to Rock and Roll stations. When he heard Elvis on his favorite station, WJJD out of his hometown of Chicago, he said “I want to do that.” At age 14 he got his first guitar.

As a teen he began attending “The Old Town School of Folk Music” two days a week. Before graduating from high school, he met folk musician Pete Seeger, and landed a paying gig at a local coffee house for $10 a week. One evening after work he stopped in a local bar to see the Limelighters, a popular folk group, and ended up jamming with them until 5 a.m. On the spot they offered him an opportunity to perform on their next record. That summer they sent him a one-way plane ticket to Los Angeles. From there his career took him to all parts of the world.

When McGuinn ended up with band mates Gene Clark, David Crosby, Michael Clarke, and Chris Hillman, “The Byrds” would fly to the top of the charts. The Byrds were signed to a one-record deal to Columbia Records. By one record, the company meant a 45 rpm single. If it did well enough in the charts a full length album deal would follow.

Their one shot at the realization of their hopes and dreams lay in Bob Dylan’s folk tune written in 2/4 time, which David Crosby hated, and said “Rock and Roll radio will not play 4 minute songs in 2/4 time!”

McGuinn said he “Beatlefied” the song with a classical music intro, and simplified the verse/ chorus arrangement. Crosby was satisfied this version of “Mr. Tambourine Man” would receive airplay, and it did… all the way to No. 1 in the charts.

“Hearing this music makes me feel like I am 15 years old again,” said Lee Rath-Laing of Franklin. “I loved it so much then, seeing him perform is fantastic!”