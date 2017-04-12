Meet Breast Health Center’s newest “Navigator” at open house

Family Nurse Practitioner Stacie Holloway, who has been a part of the Williamson Medical Group family for nearly two years, has moved her focus to the Breast Health Center where she joins Cary Ralph, RN, as the center’s second Certified Breast Health Navigator.

The Breast Health Navigator is a patient advocate who sees women through the entire breast cancer process from suspicious findings on a mammogram through biopsies, surgeries, treatment and recovery.

“As a navigator, we pick up from the very beginning and start with education for the patient so they always understand what is going on,” Holloway said. “We continue with them to coach them through biopsies, facilitate the different appointments that may be necessary and even step in to help patients overcome financial, professional or transportation obstacles that may arise.”

Tim Burton, associate administrator for operations, oversees Williamson Medical Group and said he sees Holloway as a great addition to an already strong program at the Breast Health Center.

“Stacie has proven in her time with WMG that she brings the energy and compassion to her job every day that these patients need during a difficult time in their lives,” Burton said.

“Joining Cary Ralph in the navigator role, Holloway and Ralph will offer a service to women that I believe is unparalleled in this region.”

Holloway says helping women through a difficult journey is an inspiration.

“Seeing these ladies grow stronger and come out on the other side of something they didn’t think they could make it through is so exciting for me,” she said. “I see these women grow through the whole process. I meet them at the beginning and on the other side, I see this courageous, strong individual.”

Holloway and Ralph, along with the rest of the Breast Health Center and Imaging Center teams, will meet visitors at an open house between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday, April 13. Visitors may tour the facility, schedule a mammogram, or ask breast health surgeon, Rebecca Baskin, M.D., and the rest of our staff questions.

The Breast Health Center is north of Williamson Medical Center at 4601 Carothers Parkway on the first floor of the building. For more information, go to www.williamsonmedicalcenter.org/breasthealth.