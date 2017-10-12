Meet the local contestant in Saturday’s Miss Tennessee USA pageant

By LANDON WOODROOF

Pageants have become something of a tradition in Alexandra Harper’s family.

Harper’s mother, Sharon, won the Miss Tennessee USA competition in 1981. This Saturday, Alexandra, is hoping to do the same.

“I’ve grown up with stories of seeing her and seeing her pictures and seeing her gowns,” Alexandra said of her mother. She actually entered the contest two years ago as well and placed in the top five.

This year, though, she feels better prepared and is bringing along a piece of her mother’s legacy to help out. Alexandra will be wearing her mom’s Miss Tennessee USA gown for her opening number.

“I’ve cut that up and reconstructed it into a cocktail dress,” Alexandra said. “I’m really just trying to continue her legacy. I think that would be so cool to have a mother and a daughter both being Miss Tennessee USA.”

Alexandra said the life experience she has gained in the past couple of years since graduating from college will be beneficial to her in Saturday’s competition.

“In the last two years, I’ve learned so much about myself,” she said. That learning process led Alexandra to leave a corporate job at Fox 17 news and pursue her passion in the fashion industry. She currently runs a fashion blog, aliandthings.com, and does website design and social media consulting work.

“I know fashion and I know beauty so I knew that I would be able to use my voice and relate to women of all shapes and sizes and backgrounds in order to give them advice that I would want and I would need that I can’t find online,” she said. “I knew it would be right up my alley, no pun intended, to do that and it’s been great so far.”

She has spent the past several months dividing her time between that work and preparing for the pageant, which takes up a lot of time and effort. You have to find a dress, decide on an opening number, practice your interviewing skills, get your walk down right and find sponsors. Harper is especially happy to have found The Harper Agency, Judy and Dick Williams Realit14y, Jackson Boyd Fitness, Lacey Steith, David and Debra Taylor, JW Associates, Herb and Lynn Berry, Steve Richards and Darryl Edmonds to serve as sponsors.

Alexandra is feeling good about the competition. She has been through it once before and knows better what to expect from the experience.

She is also proud to have the support of her mother, who Alexandra said is “on cloud nine” about the competition.

“You know my mother has always been my role model and my inspiration for so many decisions I’ve made in my life,” Alexandra said.

The Miss Tennessee USA pageant is Thursday, Oct. 12 through Saturday, Oct. 14 at Austin Peay University in Clarksville. The finals will take place Saturday night.