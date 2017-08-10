MEGAN STRICKLAND: Meals my kids eat – pizza

As I’m sure is the case for most families, pizza is one dinner that my kids and my husband love!

When they find out it’s pizza night, the kids start jumping and screaming as if we never eat it.

I, on the other hand, do not like pizza. The only exception I will make is if I’ve made the pizza using my crispy pizza crust. It tends to come in a little cheaper than ordering pizza, and tastes way better (but I may be a bit biased).

It’s taken me a few years to actually figure out how to make a pizza crust that will hold all the toppings you can stack on it and won’t fall apart when you pick it up.

If you like doughy pizza crust, this is not the recipe for you. If you like your pizza crust to have a good crunch to it, try this recipe and see how you like it!

Ingredients you need are: bread flour, fresh basil, fresh Italian parsley, garlic, yeast, salt, water, and oil. You will also need semolina flour to coat the bottom of your crust when you roll it out. This will help prevent the dough from sticking to your pan and will give a good crunch to your crust.

Semolina can be difficult to find. If you can’t find it, corn meal works as well. You can use all-purpose flour if you’re in a pinch, but bread flour has more gluten and is far easier to shape for that reason. It is also a stronger flour that will hold the weight of your pizza sauce and toppings far better than all purpose flour.

You can add more herbs to the dough, but I would recommend changing quantities of all your herbs so that the dough still has room to rise. You can also use dried herbs, but the flavor isn’t nearly as robust. I use coarse salt only because I like coarse salt and use it for several things. If you only have table salt, that will work just fine. Now, onto the recipe!

Megan’s Crispy Pizza Crust

Oven setting: 450 o F

What you need

1 teaspoon active dry yeast

2/3 cup warm water

1 tsp salt

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 cups bread flour

10 fresh basil leaves, finely

chopped

1/4 cup fresh Italian parsley, finely chopped

1 1/2 teaspoon minced garlic

semolina flour for dusting

What to do

Dissolve yeast in warm water. Add oil, salt, and flour and mix well; first, with a fork, then begin kneading with your hands.

Once the dough just comes together, add in herbs and garlic.

Knead until fully incorporated, about 5 minutes by hand.

Let rise about 30 minutes in oiled bowl covered with a clean, damp towel. If you have a warming drawer, you can cover your ceramic or glass bowl with cling film and place in drawer on low setting for about 15 minutes.

Sprinkle semolina on counter and roll dough into a rough circle with a rolling pin. If you can’t get the circle perfect, don’t worry, you will finish shaping with your hands. This step helps you achieve a more consistent thickness throughout the dough.

Place dough on lightly oiled pizza pan. Work dough with fingers until it fills your pan. Once pan is filled with dough, prick entire surface with fork. Bake for 10-15 minutes, or until golden brown. Remove from oven and top with desired toppings. Bake again at least 10 more minutes, or until your cheese is fully melted.

Megan Stricklin is a happy wife, a mostly-sane mother of 4 children, anxious cat owner, aspiring amateur baker, and cherishes every moment. Connect with her on Pinterest at www.pinterest.com/mastricklin or on our Facebook group The Time Out by the Home Pages.