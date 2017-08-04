MEGAN STRICKLIN: Evolution of children’s birthday parties

As a mom of 4 kids ages 6 and under, and having just thrown my one year old a

first birthday party, I thought I would share a few things I noticed about the differences between the first 1st birthday party I hosted and the fourth.

1st Child

1. Notice baby is 6 months old, stress out, and start planning their party.

2. Scour Pinterest for theme ideas.

3. Narrow down the 8 million choices and scour Pinterest once again to find the entirety of your party perfectly planned.

4. Find yourself on Etsy at midnight with $400 of party supplies in your cart.

5. Decide that you have plenty of time before the party and that you can make most everything for way less than $400.

6. Design several different invitations with only slight differences between them. Have your husband choose his favorite and send it out 2 months pre-party.

7. Go to Michaels to spend entirely too much money on decoration and tutu dress

supplies. Special order items you cannot craft yourself.

8. Accept that you cannot make a tutu dress and make all the decorations because you found out you’re pregnant again and are tired all the time. Panic-order a tutu dress on Etsy without anyone else’s opinion.

9. Order the cake a week early from Publix and hug the baker when she says the smash cake is free.

10. Notice the party is 5 days away. Panic. Make a grocery list and run through the store.

11. Begin shoving everything into closets and cleaning bathrooms so your guests notice how well you can keep up with everything.

12. Pick up cake the night before the party.

13. Day of the party: do not tell anyone you need help. Internalize all the stress and smile through the hundred freak-outs you will inevitably have.

14. Realize you haven’t eaten anything around noon, and decide to put the Goldfish crackers out and snack on those until you can get some carrots from the veggie tray.

15. In the last hour before the party, change into your party clothes. Get baby into her tutu dress; tell your husband to put on the clothes you picked out for him.

16. Set out all the food and drinks in a way that only makes sense to you.

17. Take pictures of the set up.

18. Do not take any pictures during the party because your brain has done all the thinking it can for awhile.

19. Enjoy the party.

20. After the party, clean up, eat, feed the baby, and fall asleep on the couch watching whatever is playing when you turn the television on.

21. The week following the party, thank your mom and mother-in- law for taking pictures during the party.

22. Notice that your favorites show none of all the planning and decorations you worked so hard on, but show your beautiful little girl.

4th Child

1. Realize that baby’s birthday is 3 weeks away and you haven’t planned anything.

2. Order a digital invitation from Etsy (PrintsnPretties has the cutest!). If you’ve waited too long, send an E-vite.

3. Get decorations from Dollar Tree.

4. Order snacks and drinks using Kroger’s ClickList and pick up a day before the party.

5. Realize the day before the party you have no time to make the cake.

6. Speed to Publix and pray they can get it done in under 24 hours.

7. On the day of the party, clean as best you can. Lock doors to rooms that aren’t clean. Realize that shuts off the entire upstairs.

8. Get snacks ready a couple of hours pre-party.

9. Hang decorations with painter’s tape because that’s the only tape you can find.

10. Send husband to pick up cake, hope he comes back with ice cream because you forgot about it. Remember how great he is when he gets ice cream and the few other things you forgot that you forgot.

11. Set out the food after the guests arrive.

12. Forget to take any pictures.

13. Enjoy the party.

14. Clean up, eat, put the kids to bed.

15. Realize you completely neglected to get any balloons. Endure the mommy guilt.

16. Thank your mom and mother-in- law for taking pictures, again.

17. Check Facebook and see that your mother-in- law posted the sweetest picture of your little boy’s smiling face.

Megan Stricklin is a happy wife, a mostly-sane mother of 4 children, anxious cat owner, aspiring amateur baker, and cherishes every moment. Connect with her on Pinterest at www.pinterest.com/mastricklin or on our Facebook group The Time Out by the Home Pages.