Memorial Day: Solemn, reverent ceremony draws a big crowd even as WWII vets dwindle

By MARK COOK

A crowd stood Monday morning, caps in hands and hands over hearts, as an honor guard placed the traditional wreath at the Veterans’ Memorial Park (Five Points in downtown Franklin) to honor Williamson Countians who have perished in contemporary wars and those who died in conflicts as far back as the War of 1812.

Maj. Jim Hochstetler, a recently retired Special Forces officer just back from duty in the Middle East, called the conflicts “a very real struggle with a very real cost,” and urged those at the ceremony to ask themselves “Are we living a life worth their sacrifice?”

“I try to be here every year,” said Bernard Edwards, a Franklin native and one of a handful of World War II veterans at the ceremony. 122 Williamson Countians are listed as having lost their lives in World War II. Edwards said he entered the military in 1943 and was in a unit supporting the battles in the Pacific, supplying munitions, including mortar shells that carried poisonous agents along with explosives.

Edwards was one of the first to arrive Monday morning, and took a front-row seat will fellow American Legion member Bob Mayes, who was drafted in 1950 at the beginning of the Korean War and was sent to Germany to work on tanks and other tracked vehicles.

“They sent us over there to bluff the Russians,” Mayes said.

Franklin has two American Legion posts, including Edwards and Mayes’ Post 22, which meets at the Franklin Masonic Lodge every third Tuesday of the month, and the Brooks Fleming Post 215, a group of mostly Vietnam vets who meet at 11 a.m. the second Saturday of each month at 510 11th Ave. N. Don Lane, an Army veteran and vice commander of the post, said there are about 45 active members, including a few from the Korean war. The post also includes Vietnam War Bronze Star winner Willie Gentry, who earned the medal for valor as he served in combat during 1971-72.

Legion members seemed to arrive earliest, including Brentwood Post 156 Commander Ed Trowbridge, also a Vietnam Veteran who left the Army in 1968. Trowbridge said Post 215, which meets every 4th Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at Sportsman’s Grille, has 127 members, including four World War II vets.

Eventually the crowd filled all the folding chairs and spilled into Fifth Avenue. The group was dominated by gray hair, but there were children in strollers and some young families, as well as high school ROTC units, Sea Scouts, and the Williamson County Community Band, which has members of all ages.

Still, Pastor Ron Gonser, who gave the invocation and the benediction, said it was a shame that more people did not know the meaning of Memorial Day, with some confusing it with Veterans Day and others simply associating it with swimming pools and barbecues.

Yet the ceremony was reverent and patriotic, as Jeanine Hinkle, the county Veterans Services officer pointed out the circle in the middle of the park that includes pavers with the names of Williamson’s war dead.

“Fortunately we are not adding any pavers to the circle reserved for those killed in action,” she said.