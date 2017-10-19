Memphis TV co-anchor will sign her book at two Saturday events

Katina Rankin, author of her first children’s chapter book and a popular Memphis TV anchor, will read and sign her book at two free Williamson

County events on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Rankin’s first appearance will be at 11 a.m. at the McLemore House African-American History Museum to introduce community kids to “Up North, Down South: City Folk Meet Country Folk,” her children’s book.

The museum is located at 446 11th Ave. N. in Franklin.

That appearance will be followed by another free event at 2 p.m. that same

day at Barnes & Noble, 1701 Mallory Lane in Cool Springs.

“Up North, Down South: City Folk Meet Country Folk” shows young Pre-K

to 5th grade readers that where they live makes no difference.

In the book, McKennley, age 9, and his sister, Kendall, age 7, live in New York

City, but go on a summer vacation to Mississippi where they have heard rumors

about the state.

The book aims to dispel rumors like “Folks from the South talk funny. They

say ‘y’all’ and wave at everybody they pass on the street. They don’t have

regular pets like cats and dogs. They only have cows, goats and chickens. And,

sometimes they act like cavemen.”

But once McKennley and Kendall spend some time in Mississippi, they realize

there are very few differences between city folk and country folk.

Rankin is co-anchor of Local 24 News in Memphis at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 10

p.m. Monday-Friday.

She is a native of Magee, Mississippi, and received a bachelor’s degree in mass

communications from Alcorn State University and a master’s degree in

broadcast journalism from Jackson State University.