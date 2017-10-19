Mercy Community Healthcare dinner focuses on behavioral health

MERCY COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE

For the first time ever, Mercy Ccmmunity Healthcare is holding a fundraising dinner dedicated to the importance of behavioral health, including stories of hope and faith from people who have overcome adversity through the power of prayer and love.

The inaugural Mercy Prayer Dinner, to be held Friday, Nov. 3 at St. Phillip’s Church in Downtown Franklin, will kick off with a wine reception sponsored by Harvest Beverage Company and a silent auction at 5:30 p.m., followed by a 6:30 seated dinner catered by The Daily Dish.

Dr. Monty Burks, Director of Faith Based Initiatives with the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, will serve as the keynote speaker, telling his personal story of recovery by virtue of the faith community and therapy. Others will share testimonies throughout the evening of the assistance they’ve found through Mercy Community Healthcare to overcome addiction, depression and traumatic life experiences.

“So many of us in Williamson County have experienced mental health challenges in our own lives and with loved ones,” Mercy CEO Cindy Siler said. “Our objective is to de-stigmatize that and encourage people to utilize the services available through Mercy Community Healthcare. As a new member of this community, I’ve found that people truly love each other here and work together to overcome adversity. When we are struck by tragedy or depression or addiction, this community stands ready to surround those in need with not only love and prayer, but professional counseling and support.”

Siler says the event will be meaningful in many ways to those in attendance.

“We call it our Prayer Dinner because we believe in the spiritual aspects of health and wellness, but this event is about celebrating hope. It will be a wonderful evening of powerful testimonies and inspirational music, along with great food and wine and fellowship.”

Tickets are $100 per person, with tables available for $800, and can be purchased here.

Mercy Community Healthcare was founded in 1999 as Mercy Children’s Clinic, with a mission to reflect the love and compassion of Jesus Christ by providing excellent healthcare to ALL and support to their families. The non-profit clinic added mental health and social services to its integrated care program in 2006, and expanded to a new facility at Williamson Square on Murfreesboro Road in 2009. Mercy was awarded a grant from the United States Department of Health and Human Services designating it as a Federally Qualified Health Center in June 2012, and in 2013, Mercy merged with Grace Medical Clinic and opened the Richard Anderson Adult Center.

As a result of this additional area of focus, Mercy Children’s Clinic transitioned to Mercy Community Healthcare. With its new name, Mercy Community Healthcare seeks to reflect its mission of providing quality, experienced care to everyone – adults, children, insured, and uninsured, throughout Middle Tennessee.

As a non-profit community health provider, Mercy depends on the support of private donations to operate. For more information or to get involved, please visit

www.MercyCommunityHealthcare.org.