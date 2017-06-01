Metro Health Department detects West Nile in Antioch mosquitoes

Mosquitoes collected by the Metro Public Health Department’s Pest Management Division about 10 miles northeast of Nolensville, near Percy Priest Lake, have tested positive for West Nile virus.

This is the first time this year mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile Virus in Nashville.

The mosquitoes were trapped in Antioch near the intersection of Edge O Lake Drive and Murfreesboro Pike.

The Health Department’s Pest Management staff is working in the area to pass out mosquito protection and prevention educational materials and monitor standing water looking for mosquito larvae. Staff will apply a granular larvicide to any areas where mosquito larvae are present.

Mosquitoes trapped in the Madison area also tested positive for West Nile.

Most people infected with West Nile will have no symptoms. About 1 in 5 people who are infected will develop a fever with other symptoms. Less than 1% of infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, neurologic illness.

The Metro Public Health Department’s website and Facebook and Twitter pages will offer any updates on West Nile Virus and Zika. Davidson County residents that are having mosquito problems can call 615-340-5660 to arrange to have a Pest Management staff member come and inspect their property and provide mosquito control and prevention advice. Pest Management staff will check for standing water and apply the larvicide if mosquito larvae are present.