Metro Police give nod to Williamson deputies in capture of murder suspect

Metro Police cited coordinated work among MNPD, the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office as having led to Thursday morning’s apprehension of accused murderer Kevin Tidwell.

Tidwell, 23, crashed while being pursued on I-65 north near the Concord Road interchange.

He is accused in the May 27 shooting death of Jesus Alberto Flores, 24, on Antioch Pike at McCall Street. He was reported to have engaged in an argument with Flores at a Richards Road convenience market. Surveillance video shows that after the Nissan Maxima Flores was riding in pulled away from the market, a Ford pickup truck fell in behind it. Tidwell is alleged to have fired shots from the pickup truck as it passed the Maxima. Flores was fatally wounded.

It was the pickup that Metro Police were looking for when they Tweeted on Tuesday that Tidwell was wanted.

A member of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force spotted Tidwell in a Honda sedan at 8:45 a.m. on Bakertown Road, about three miles from where the homicide occurred in Antioch.

Metro Police said Tidwell drove erratically throughout Nashville for more than an hour in an effort to elude law enforcement.

Tidwell wound up in the Cool Springs area of Williamson County where he was spotted by deputies from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. They pursued Tidwell north on I-65. Members of the Marshal’s Task Force were also in the area. Tidwell rammed a Marshal’s vehicle that was traveling in front of him before he crashed. Tidwell was armed with a pistol.

Tidwell was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to be checked out for any injuries from the crash. He was later discharged into the custody of South Precinct detectives.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Tidwell faces charges of Criminal Homicide and Attempted Criminal Homicide. Additionally, Tidwell was also wanted to face a charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in connection to an incident earlier this year in Nashville.