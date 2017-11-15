Local woman raising money to put a wreath on every grave at veterans cemetery

By LANDON WOODROOF

The mission started out modestly. On Monday morning, Michelle Glass received a message asking if her family would be interested in placing wreaths on graves at the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery this December.

She responded yes and was sent an email with information about the wreath-laying event. She found out that December 16 is National Wreaths Across America Day, a day named after Wreaths Across America, a non-profit that has been supplying wreaths for fallen service members’ graves since 2006.

Glass, whose husband, Eric, is a United States Navy veteran, followed up and discovered that each year a local group of people raises money to buy wreaths for the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.

“I said, well, we’ll get some, too,” Glass said on Wednesday afternoon. “I thought, I can raise some money. It was all very quick and fast. I thought, oh I can ask my friends. I can do a little GoFundMe page. I was thinking like $500. I had no idea what I was getting into.”

What she was getting into was a massive fundraising project on the cusp of the holiday season. What had seemed to Glass like a quick, easy way to show gratitude to departed members of the military was soon to become a considerably larger undertaking, and one that will take a lot more than just Glass’s family and friends to succeed.

Going back to Monday, before going live with her GoFundMe campaign, Glass decided to get in touch with the local organizer for the event.

“I called the contact person and said, ‘Hey you don’t know me but I’m going to get you the wreaths you need,’ and she laughed,” Glass said. “I said, ‘How many do you need?’ and she said, ‘Well, there are about 11,000 graves and right now we have enough for 1300.’ And I was like, oh my gosh. I did the math and realized my $500 was not even a drop in the bucket.”

Rather than get discouraged, though, Glass got inspired. She decided to increase her goal by 19,300 percent.

“I couldn’t just do $5,000 or $10,000 because what that meant was that you were already not thinking of people,” she said. “I just said OK I’m putting $97,000. I’m putting it out there. That’s my goal. Thats what I’m working towards.”

At the time of writing, the GoFundMe campaign has raised $6,640. The Wreaths of America wreaths are $10 each, so that’s enough for 660 wreaths.

There is obviously still a long way to go before the November 25 deadline to get orders into Wreaths Across America.

MaryAnne Keough was one of the first organizers of the National Wreaths Across American Day at the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in 2006.

She remembers placing just a few wreaths at the cemetery that year, one for each branch of the military, one for prisoners of war and one for missing in action soldiers.

The number of wreaths grew bit by bit each year until 2013 when personal tragedy dramatically increased the number of wreaths.

That was the year that Keough’s son, Nicholas, an active duty service member, died.

“In lieu of flowers we had donations go to Wreaths Across America,” Keough said.

Over 1,000 wreaths have been placed in the cemetery each December since that time. Last year, there were 2,300 put on graves by a huge number of volunteers. So many volunteers, in fact, that it has almost turned into a problem.

“The thing of it is we have so many people volunteering, which is wonderful, just wonderful, but we’re starting to have more volunteers than wreaths,” Keough said. “We need more wreaths. We don’t ever want to turn a volunteer away. We want something for them to be able to place.”

She has seen how volunteers are affected by the experience at the cemetery. Keough hopes as many people can have the same experience with as many wreaths as possible.

“It is beautiful,” Keough said. “People are so touched when they are there. It’s just a good feeling. So many people say they are so happy they started their Christmas season by doing this.”

Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery is located at 7031 McCrory Lane out west past Bellevue, near Pegram. The cemetery is in a beautiful setting of gently sloping hills and steadfast trees.

The cemetery was built in 1993 and is one of four state veterans cemeteries in Tennessee. Memphis also has one and Knoxville has two.

Including veterans, spouses and eligible dependents, there have been 12,894 burials at the cemetery, Sharon DeCant, secretary at the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, said. There have been more burials than there are headstones.

The cemetery holds a few World War I veterans, but mostly serves as the final resting places for people who served in World War II or later.

DeCant has seen the people flocking to the cemetery on National Wreaths Across America Day each year and says it would be great if they accomplish Glass’s goal.

“We’ve been trying to accomplish that every year,” DeCant said. “It’d be a beautiful thing to see.”

Glass has no illusions. She knows that raising $97,000 is a formidable task. Still, she is an unmitigated optimist.

“I just feel like if more people knew about it every grave would have a wreath,” she said. She herself did not know that wreaths were laid at cemeteries other than Arlington National Cemetery until just the other day.

Glass hopes that corporations may hear about the goal and decide to donate to the cause each year, so that no one laid to rest in the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery will be unrecognized.

However it is accomplished, though, Glass has faith that her objective of a wreath on every grave is attainable.

“It’s kind of one of those things where I just had to let it go and say, ‘God, take it,'” she said. “Even my friends said it’s impossible, and I said, ‘No, it’s not.’”

Those interested in volunteering at National Wreaths Across America Day can email MaryAnne Keough at waakeough@gmail.com.