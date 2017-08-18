Middle Tennessee TBI Top 10 Most Wanted fugitive arrested in Indiana

By ASHLEY COKER

A man off the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top 10 Most Wanted list was apprehended in Indiana Thursday.

Brandon Bradford, 38, was added to the TBI list in July.

He was wanted by the FBI and the TBI for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute heroin.

TBI officials said Bradford is a known member of the Vice Lords with ties to Chicago and the Middle Tennessee area.

Bradford is accused of working with the Vice Lords and others to “supply a street gang with large quantities of heroin,” according to TBI.

He was taken into custody at a hotel in Clarksville, Indiana after barricading himself in the room for about an hour before surrendering, according to a TBI report.

Bradford was taken into custody by the FBI, with assistance from TBI, the Metro Nashville Police Department and officers from five Indiana police departments.

He is currently being held in the Floyd County Jail in Indiana.