Middle Tennessee woman named national spokeswoman for the Committee to Defend the President

PHOTO: Scottie Nell Hughes speaks at an event supporting President Trump // Photo courtesy Scottie Hughes

By ASHLEY COKER

Brentwood native and longtime Hendersonville resident Scottie Nell Hughes has been named the national spokeswoman for the Committee to Defend the President.

The Committee to Defend the President describes itself as a grassroots political action committee (PAC) made up of people who defend President Donald Trump from “liberal Democrats.” The Committee’s call to action in their Facebook about section reads, “The Crooked Media has shown us time and time again that they can not be trusted, we will defend [Trump]!”

The Committee to Defend the President was known as the Stop Hillary PAC throughout the presidential election.

With the Committee

Hughes said she has been involved with the Committee since the beginning of the Trump campaign.

“I was the first surrogate for the Trump campaign in July of 2015,” she said. “My role just continued to involve into working with the campaign to working with transition to working with the inauguration.”

Her new title as national spokeswoman was announced June 1.

Hughes said her goals in this new position are two-fold: to ensure Trump’s campaign promises come to fruition and to keep the public talking.

“My goal is to continue to fight for the campaign promises that President Trump made in 2016 and make sure that they happen,” Hughes said. “My other goal is to continue to keep people engaged in the political process that is going on in Washington D.C. I want to keep people involved. I want to keep discussions going.”

Hughes said her job puts her in constant contact with political figureheads, media moguls and the public. The job requires she stay informed and on her toes.

“Especially with this president, there’s no such thing as sleep,” Hughes said. “If you walk into my house right now, I have one TV on ESPN because my son is home, but I have my other three TVs constantly on a different news network, and my phone is always in my hand.”

Hughes new job may not afford her much sleep, but she said is thankful that technology allows her to do much of her work from her home in Hendersonville.

“You would expect the kind of work that I’m doing to be at a desk with a window and white walls,” Hughes said. “Instead, usually its on the playground of Indian Lake Elementary.”

During the presidential campaign, Hughes served as a CNN contributor. She spent much of her time traveling between Hendersonville and New York City.

Life in Hendersonville

Even with all the traveling Hughes has done for her job, she said she has never considered moving to New York City or Washington D.C. full-time.

“I’ve gone back and forth between New York and D.C. for the last three years, with my home base always being Hendersonville,” Hughes said “It never even crossed my mind to move my family out of here. I have two young children, and I want them to have growing up experience here that I had growing up and my husband had growing up.”

Giving her children the same quality of life she experienced growing up is not the only perk of staying in Hendersonville, though. Hughes said it also benefits her career because this area is “an amazing thermometer for what the rest of the country is feeling.” She owes this sentiment to what she called an abundance of socioeconomic diversity in the area.

“I get a real sense of what are the issues facing Main Street today are because I live in the middle of it,” Hughes said. “When milk prices are going up at the grocery store, I do hear the complaints. I do see the problems with education because I’m part of the PTO at my kids’ elementary school. So then I go on a national stage and voice those same issues and remind the folks in D.C. and New York what everyday Americans are facing.”

You can reach Ashley Coker at ashley.coker@homepagemediagroup.com or follow her on Twitter via @theashleycoker.